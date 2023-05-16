Shy Glizzy was arrested over the weekend after allegedly pulling a gun on his girlfriend.

TMZ details that Glizzy was arrested on Saturday (May 13) following a verbal incident with his girlfriend. The argument was said to have escalated to the point where Glizzy pulled a gun and made a threat.

The incident allegedly occurred in a street on Saturday Morning (May 13) in Los Angeles. Glizzy was arrested by Hollywood Sheriff’s Deputies by 6 pm and arrested.

Shy Glizzy is now facing a felony charge of making criminal threats. He was released after four hours on a $50,000 bond. Glizzy denied the incident happened and did not have a gun at the time of his arrest.

Earlier this year, Shy Glizzy faced accusations of sexual misconduct, and a Glizzy Gang affiliate stated the rapper has spiked the drinks of women for years. This update comes after OnlyFans model Sky Bri levied allegations from when the two connected for Glizzy’s “White Girl” video.

HipHopDX notes Glizzy Gang member Ant Glizzy admitted that he and Shy “spike a couple bottles.”

“I been told y’all Shy spiked them bottles,” Ant said. “The fuck? I know he spiked them bottles, on GQ I spiked a couple bottles with ’em.”

He added, “Any girl that ever been around the Glizzy Gang, just think about when y’all got drunk, y’all was super drunk. It’s a #MeToo movement. He been doing this shit for ten years, I swear to God. It’s at least 20 people that’s gonna come out and say this shit.”

Self Snitching ?? Ant Glizzy Admits He "Allegedly" Spiked Women's Drinks Along With Shy Glizzy. Says They Been Doing it for 15 years 😳 pic.twitter.com/07hycKpdV1 — Neal Rigga (@IGTVCheaters) January 4, 2023

During an appearance on No Jumper, Sky Bri states she was persuaded into taking a strange pill, and soon after, Glizzy would expose himself and ask for oral sex. Sky Bri states she agreed to appear in the video after meeting Glizzy, and he negotiated her fee from $5,000 to $3,000.

Sky Bri states multiple times during the 10-hour video shoot, Glizzy approached her for sexual favors. After being cornered in the kitchen by Glizzy and his team, Ski Bri agreed to take the pill. She stated after she packed her stuff, Glizzy demanded oral sex. After being denied, he didn’t pay her for her appearance.