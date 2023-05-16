D.C. rapper Shy Glizzy was arrested this past weekend after authorities allege that he threatened his girlfriend and pulled a gun on her.

Authorities claim that the incident occurred after a verbal altercation with his alleged girlfriend. Law enforcement sources allege that the situation escalated rapidly, pushing the rapper to pull a gun and threaten the woman.

This past Saturday, the altercation between Glizzy, whose real name is Marquis King, and the woman spilled into the streets about 9am, but left the scene soon after. King was arrested by 6pm Saturday evening after West Hollywood Sheriffs got alerted of the incident.

King was charged with making criminal threats, but police say that a weapon was not recovered. King was released on $50,000 bond.