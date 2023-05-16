In a move anticipated by many, the Philadelphia 76ers have fired head coach Doc Rivers.

The firing comes two days after the Sixers were blown out by the Boston Celtics 112-88 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, ending their season.

“Doc is one of the most successful coaches in NBA history, a future Hall of Famer, and someone I respect immensely,” 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said in a statement. “We’re grateful for all he did in his three seasons here and thank him for the important impact he made on our franchise. After having the chance to reflect upon our season, we decided that certain changes are necessary to further our goals of competing for a championship.”

The Sixers are expected to look through a pool of Mike D’Antoni, Nick Nurse, Mike Budenholzer, Monty Williams, and more as candidates. Budenholzer, Williams, and Nurse were fired at the start of their respective offseasons.