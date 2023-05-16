It’s a great day to be a Travis Scott fan. As they continue to wait patiently for new music, the Houston rapper reveals his forthcoming album Utopia is coming very soon and that it’s “on the way.”

This new project serves as his newest release since 2018’s critically-acclaimed Astroworld, which features all-star appearances from Frank Ocean, Drake, Swae Lee, James Blake, Sheck Wes, Kid Cudi, Juice WRLD, The Weeknd, Pharrell, Gunna, Nav, Takeoff, 21 Savage, and more.

And if there’s one thing you can count on from Travis, it’s his support for his hometown of Houston. On Monday evening, the “Sicko Mode” recording artist visited Minute Maid Park to hang out with the guys on the Houston Astros baseball team, giving them a preview of the highly-anticipated new music.

Advertisement

Travis Scott (@trvisXX) at Minute Maid Park pic.twitter.com/qmqcw08WfI — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) May 15, 2023

In a clip that surfaced online, Travis states, “Man, fresh from Utopia. It’s on the way now. Had to come here and play Utopia for the boys in the locker room. Had to get it right for the game. You know how we do, from the clubhouse to the stu!”

Boasting 49 million followers on Instagram alone, Travis Scott played the unreleased music right before the Astros played the Chicago Cubs in their home stadium. Travis must have been good luck, as the Astros ended up beating the Cubs 6 to 4. Additionally, Scott got in some batting practice and even got to peep the weight room.

While rocking his Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Phantom” sneakers, Travis seemed very excited to preview Utopia. In fact, he’s been teasing these tracks for years, even releasing two songs titled “Mafia” and “Escape Plan” back in November 2021.

Last year, cryptic billboards of Utopia popped up all around Southern California. In August, Travis revealed returning to the studio to perfect the new project.