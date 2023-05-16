[WATCH] Summer Walker Reveals ‘CLEAR 2: Soft Life’ Tracklist in New Video with Sukihana and Sexxy Red

Summer Walker is ready to deliver her new CLEAR 2: Soft Life EP. The EP was originally announced during Walker’s appearance at the 2023 Dreamville Festival. In a video with Sukihana and Sexxy Red, Walker reveals the complete tracklist.

To Summer, From Cole (Audio Hug)

Hard Life

How Does It Feel

Mind Yo Mouth

Pull Up

New Type Feat. Childish Gambino

Finding Peace

Set Up (2017)

Agayu’s Revelation (Prod. by Solange, Steve Lacy, and John Kirby)

Summer Walker announced the release of CLEAR 2: Soft Life EP for May 19, The new EP is available for pre-order here.

You can see the tracklist reveal below.