Summer Walker is ready to deliver her new CLEAR 2: Soft Life EP. The EP was originally announced during Walker’s appearance at the 2023 Dreamville Festival. In a video with Sukihana and Sexxy Red, Walker reveals the complete tracklist.
To Summer, From Cole (Audio Hug)
Hard Life
How Does It Feel
Mind Yo Mouth
Pull Up
New Type Feat. Childish Gambino
Finding Peace
Set Up (2017)
Agayu’s Revelation (Prod. by Solange, Steve Lacy, and John Kirby)
Summer Walker announced the release of CLEAR 2: Soft Life EP for May 19, The new EP is available for pre-order here.
You can see the tracklist reveal below.