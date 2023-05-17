42 Dugg Blasts Prison Conditions on Instagram: ‘I’m Heating My Food up With Water From the Nasty Shower’

42 Dugg has recently been sentenced to another year in prison. Today, he speaks out from behind bars requesting a top civil lawyer in Georgia, citing, “they handling me crazy.”

XXL notes, Dugg dropped a post-and-delete note to IG providing details about his incarceration, which is depriving him of clean water and adequate food.

Dugg opens with the violation that landed him in jail, “I’m in jail for going to the gun range dropping dirty and failure to appear. I didn’t steal from nobody, hurt nobody, they handling me crazy.”

“Man, I’m in this bitch heating my food up with water from the nasty ass shower,” Dugg wrote. “They don’t even give us hot water to heat food up. Ain’t no microwave, I can’t get no visits from my family, nothing. I’m sure they gone do some more illegal shit but what I ’pose to die in this bitch for probation violation?”

42 Dugg allegedly posts &

Deletes about how he’s being treated behind bars pic.twitter.com/2frc3TborX — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) May 16, 2023

Due to his failure to turn himself in earlier for a previous firearms case, Detroit rapper 42 Dugg was given a year in federal prison on April 27.

According to The Detroit News, Dugg faced a maximum of five years in prison, but U.S. District Judge William Ray II kept the sentence at one year. The recommended sentence was six years. Upon release, Dugg will pay a $20,000 fine and must not use any illegal drugs.

42 Dugg has been in an Atlanta prison for nearly a year. His last moment of freedom was enjoying a Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors game in Memphis.