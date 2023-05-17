If Beyoncé was a hair goal for you, you may soon be able to indulge in some of her hair routines. On Instagram, the Renaissance creator teased what many believe to be a forthcoming line of hair products.

In the Instagram post, Beyoncé shares an image of herself in a mirror with curling irons and a blow dryer. The second image features the younger Queen Bey getting box braids. In the third slide she penned a message remembering her days singing and sweeping hair in her mom’s hair salon, Ms. Tina Lawson.

Beyoncé’s message reads:

“How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon? Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw first hand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”

You can see the message in full from Beyoncé below.

