Over the weekend singer / songwriter Brian McKnight had social media in an uproar when he defended disowning his children from his first marriage. He vowed his true legacy was his infant son with his second wife, Leilani, and her children from a previous relationship. Brian announced in a new interview that he never loved anyone until his new wife and his love songs weren’t about anyone in the past at all. Brian’s first wife, house music singer Julie McKnight recently thanked fans for supporting her through these trying times. In addition Julie has also been sharing excerpts from her upcoming memoir.

Brian Mcknight and his ex-wife Julie.



Brian’s ex writes:

MY SONS, PRETEENS AT THIS POINT, WERE UNAWARE OF THE THREATS TAT D STARTED TO RECEVE FROM THE WOMAN WHO WERE INVOLVED WITH THEIR FATHER. I WAS BEING HARASSED THROUGH EMAILS AND PHONE CALLS. AT ONE POINT I WAS EVEN BEING FOLLOWED. THE FINAL STRAW CAME WHEN ONE OF HIS ACQUAINTANCES LEFT A VOICEMAIL NAMING MY SON’S SCHOOL, THE GYM WHERE MY OLDEST PLAYED BASKETBALL AND EVEN THE SKATEPARK WHERE MY YOUNGEST PRACTICED. THAT SEALED MY DECISION. THE THOUGHT OF SOMEONE HARMING MY CHILDREN WAS ENOUGH TO SEND ME INTO A BLIND RAGE. I DIDN’T FEEL SAFE WITH THEM VISITING HIS HOME FOR FEAR THAT ONE OF THESE WOMEN WOULD SHOW UP. EVEN WORSE, BE INVITED AND HAVE ACCESS TO MY SONS. SO, I MADE THE DECISION TO MOVE WITH THE BEST INTERESTS OF MY SONS AND MYSELF IN MIND. OF COURSE THERE WERE THOSE WHO ACCUSED ME OF TAKING THE KIDS AWAY FROM THEIR FATHER. THIS WAS THE FURTHEST THING FROM THE TRUTH. THE TIME THAT ME SPENT WITH HIS ACQUAINTANCES AND THEIR CHILDREN WAS HIS DECISION. IF ANYTHING, I ENCOURAGED HIM TO SPEND MORE TIME WITH HIS FAMILY. AT THE END OF THE DAY OTHER PEOPLE’S OPINIONS DIDN’T MATTER THEY WERE NOT LIVING MY LIFE

Watch Brian discuss his former family below.

Thoughts?

Advertisement