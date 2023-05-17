Memphis star Ja Morant was recently spotted on camera waving a gun again, sparking memes and a strong reaction from the NBA Commissioner. But about those memes, one of them was a young woman holding up a large gun. Turns out that was GloRilla.
The meme spreading on Twitter was captioned “ja morant every month:,” GloRilla would rile up her fans with the tweet revealing she was embarrassed by her high school behavior.
“I was a menace in high school I’m so embarrassed,” she tweeted.
You can see the meme below.