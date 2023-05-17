West Coast pioneer Ice-T is very adamant about his concerns about the culture’s continuously growing number of podcasts and believes that most of the platforms are situated to get artists caught up in their own words, which is a perfect recipe for controversy.

In a recent tweet, the legendary rapper/actor tweeted, “Artist Public Service: Doing Interviews can be risky if you Don’t know what you’re doing.” Ice then spoke on tricks used by hosts to get the viral content they’re looking for. “They will talk to you for hours hoping you say one thing they can TWIST and hype up for clicks.”

Artist Public Service: Doing Interviews can be risky if you Don’t know what you’re doing… They will talk to you for hours hoping you say one thing they can TWIST and hype up for clicks.. Unfortunately most podcast have now DEVOLVED to this BS. Just sayin 💥 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) May 13, 2023

He concluded by talking about the devolving content of today’s podcasts, saying, “Unfortunately, most podcasts have now DEVOLVED to this BS. Just saying.”

Advertisement