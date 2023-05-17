Jackson Mahomes was on hand in court on Tuesday (May 16) for his charges of aggravated sexual battery.

As a result of his appearance, Mahomes has been allowed to contact four people that he was previously not allowed to speak with as a condition of his bond. According to TMZ, Mahomes posted a $100,000 bond to be released on May 3.

Jackson Mahomes, the 22-year-old brother of superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was been arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth count of battery.

The owner of a restaurant in Overlakr Pak restaurant states Jackson Mahomes assaulted the owner and pushed a waiter in separate incidents. The incident happened on Feb. 25, 2023, at Aspents Restaurant and Bar Lounge in Overland Park.

Johnson County District Judge Thomas Sunderland released the police affidavit, which states Jackson “grabbed [Aspen Vaughn] by the throat, forcing her head back and kissed her and put his tongue in her mouth.”

In a video online, Mahomes has been seen kissing the 40-year-old owner. Mahomes’ lawyer released a statement combatting the claims against Mahomes.

𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼: Footage of the February 23rd incident that led to Jackson Mahomes’ arrest.pic.twitter.com/XtjCZv40WZ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 3, 2023

“We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson. Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter.”

Mahomes will be arraigned on Wednesday (May 3) at 1:30 p.m.