Detroit singer Kid Rock donated $5,000 to ex-Marine Daniel Penny’s defense fund after he turned himself in for killing Jordan Neely on a NYC Subway. In support of the ex-Marine, his fundraising campaign has raised more than $2.2 million as he faces manslaughter charges over chokehold death.

Jordan Neely

Neely, 30, was killed on May 1 after Penny placed him in a chokehold on a train. In the following days, video emerged of Penny holding Neely in the hold for around three minutes and protests erupted across NYC calling for criminal action against Penny.

Donations to the online fundraising campaign, coordinated by Penny’s attorneys, have doubled in around a day – nearly 50,000 donations amounting to more than $2.2million had been raised as of Monday afternoon.

Kid Rock

52-year-old musician Kid Rock, included a dig at the Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg in a note accompanying his donation on the fundraising site.

Advertisement

Mr. Penny is a hero. Alvin Bragg is a POS. Kid Rock,’ his message on Christian crowdfunding website GiveSendGo read.

Days later Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg announced that his office would be prosecuting Bragg with manslaughter without calling a grand jury. Kid Rock’s support of Penny comes after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis posted a link to the website in a tweet, which also attacked Bragg.

‘We must defeat the Soros-Funded DAs, stop the Left’s pro-criminal agenda, and take back the streets for law abiding citizens,’ he wrote on Friday.

‘We stand with Good Samaritans like Daniel Penny. Let’s show this Marine… America’s got his back.’

Penny has been released on a $100,000 bond and is due back in court in July.

Thoughts?