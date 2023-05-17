Lil Durk Announces ‘Sorry For the Drought’ Tour with Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama

Lil Durk announced his Sorry For The Drought Tour, which will embark on the road this summer with special guests Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama.

The 27-city tour, which Live Nation organizes, begins on July 28 in Tampa’s MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater and travels to Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles, and other cities before concluding on September 7 in Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

Tickets will be available starting with the Live Nation presale beginning Wednesday, May 17. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Thursday, May 18 at 10 am local time at Ticketmaster.com and Almost-Healed.com

Lil Durk returned last week, introducing his Almost Healed album with the new single “All My Life” featuring J. Cole.

Fans yearned for the full release of “All My Life” when Durk first teased it with a viral Instagram sample that lit up the internet. As J. Cole skillfully delivers his reflective stanza, the track’s mellow piano melody establishes the mood. Durk duets the chorus with a children’s chorus before delivering his verse.

You can hear the single and see the video bringing Cole, Durk, and the children to a remote forest home below. The Almost Healed album will now arrive on May 19. Tour dates are also available below.

SORRY FOR THE DROUGHT 2023 TOUR DATES:

Fri Jul 28 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

Sat Jul 29 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre ^&

Sun Jul 30 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Aug 01 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Thu Aug 03 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Fri Aug 04 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena ^

Sat Aug 05 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sun Aug 06 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

Tue Aug 08 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Wed Aug 09 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ^

Fri Aug 11 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Aug 13 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Tue Aug 15 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Aug 16 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Aug 18 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 19 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Mon Aug 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Tue Aug 22 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Wed Aug 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri Aug 25 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Sat Aug 26 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena ^&

Tue Aug 29 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Aug 30 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Styles Resort Amphitheater

Fri Sep 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sat Sep 02 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^&

Wed Sep 06 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Thu Sep 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

^Without support from Kodak Black

&Without support from NLE Choppa