Martha Stewart made history this week becoming the oldest model to cover Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue at age 81.

At 81, Martha Stewart becomes the oldest model in history to cover Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. pic.twitter.com/TMzoiLPbno — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 15, 2023

On Instagram, background info of the shoot was revealed, citing that Stewart was offered the storied cover in November 2022, and the shoot took place in January 2023. Martha had three months to prepare.

“Trying new things is very good,” Martha said. “Being fearless is very good. Don’t be afraid of anything.”

But the Internet believes she looks as good as she does due to plastic surgery. Stewart shuts down that belief in an interview with Variety.

“I’ve had absolutely no plastic surgery whatsoever,” Stewart said. “I have very healthy, good hair. I drink green juice every day. I take my vitamins. I eat very healthfully. I have very good skin doctors. I’m very careful in the sun. I wear hats and I wear sunblock every single day.”

You can read more about Martha Stewart’s cover shoot preparation here.