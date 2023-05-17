As we have seen since he was a teen, Nick Cannon has no problems with getting a date. The Wild ‘N’ Out creator has 12 children with six different women. Throughout the years, Nick Cannon’s dating resume has been discussed. He has dated some A-list celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Christina Milian, and Selita Ebanks. The Drumline actor also dated Pussycat Dolls member, Nicole Scherzinger.

Now, they are both working on the hit show, “Masked Singer”, Nick Cannon admits that Scherzinger is the only woman that he has sought after romantically. The father of 12 was recently on The Jason Lee Show and told the host Scherzinger enamored him. In a game of “Smash or Pass”, Cannon says he wouldn’t smash his co-star now but had more to say about her.

“Everybody knows that’s my ex. I wouldn’t do it now. I was so in love with Nicole. That’s probably the only woman I’ve ever chased. I chased her. I gave her Bible verses. I gave her a custom Bible because she’s very spiritual and super into Christianity.” – Nick Cannon

Although it took years, the Love Don’t Cost a Thing actor won her over with a custom Bible. Schrizingher has never commented on their relationship, but Cannon has nothing but nice things to say about the “Masked Singer” host.

Advertisement