Austin, one of the most eagerly awaited albums of 2023, was unveiled by Post Malone and is set to be released on July 28th, 2023.

Additionally, Posty announces the return to North America with the If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour after his wildly successful tour of the US and Canada last year and his much-anticipated trip to Europe this year for the Twelve Carat Tour.



The North American leg of his tour in 2023 will feature both music from his new album and crowd favorites in a completely revamped presentation, giving fans his trademark electrifying performance. The 24-date tour, which Live Nation is putting on, begins on July 8 at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville and includes stops in Detroit, Toronto, Charlotte, Tampa, Atlanta, Dallas, and more before it wraps up.

“I love y’all so very much and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all. Help me put a baby through college and come on out. Some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage. Sending love to you and yours.” said Post.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning Wednesday, May 17 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, May 19 at 10am local time on livenation.com

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Post Malone tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, May 17 at 10am local time until Thursday, May 18 at 11:59pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, access to the World Pong League VIP Lounge, exclusive VIP gift items and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

IF Y’ALL WEREN’T HERE, I’D BE CRYING 2023 TOUR DATES:

Sat Jul 08 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sun Jul 09 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Tue Jul 11 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Jul 12 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Fri Jul 14 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 15 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Mon Jul 17 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Wed Jul 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sat Jul 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sun Jul 23 – Hartford, CT– XFINITY Theatre

Tue Jul 25 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Wed Jul 26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Jul 29 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Mon Jul 31 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 01 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 03 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 05 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Tue Aug 08 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Thu Aug 10 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Sat Aug 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 13 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 15 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 19 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater

The new album carries the rapper’s birth name.

“I played guitar on every song on the record and it was a really, really fun experience. I’m super, super excited to share it with you,” Malone said. “‘Chemical‘ is out and that song is on the record. And then on Friday, I have another song called ‘Mourning’ with a ‘u.’ But I’m super excited to get that out for you guys. We just shot a music video in Scotland, it’s absolutely stunning up there. There’s a big ass ice cube in it which I thought was pretty badass.”

Earlier this year, Post Malone surpassed the previous mark for “most RIAA diamond-certified singles from any artist.” Post now has eight RIAA diamond-certified records, shattering Bruno Mars’ previous record of six (Circles, Better Now, I Fall Apart), which he previously held. With “Sunflower” (with Swae Lee), Post is also tied for “the highest platinum-certified single of all time,” resting at 17x platinum.

Post has launched The Diamond Collection, a compilation that will be released this Friday, April 21, 2023, to commemorate this accomplishment. It includes all of his diamond-certified singles and his most recent record, “Chemical,” the lead single from his upcoming fifth studio album, one of the most anticipated albums of 2023.

You can see the full tracklisting for The Diamond Collection below.

1. White Iverson

2. Congratulations (feat. Quavo)

3. I Fall Apart

4. Rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)

5. Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

6. Better Now

7. Sunflower (with Swae Lee)

8. Circles

9. Chemical