Rick Ross is the biggest boss… which means leveling up when told no. Most recently, the Florida rapper revealed he’s planning to run for mayor of Fayetteville, Georgia, where his Promise Land estate is currently located. This occurred after the city council denied his application for a permit to host a car show.

Of course, Rick Ross insisted that the show would still take place. On his Instagram, Rick Ross posts a selfie video stating, “It’s such a beautiful day, right here live from the Promised Land. Despite what you hear, it’s going down June 3rd. The biggest car/bike show of the year, right here in the beautiful city of Fayetteville. I love Fayetteville so much, next year I’m running for mayor. That’s right, the boss Rick Ross running for mayor. We gon’ have a great time, I promise you that. Boss!”

In the following video, Rick Ross reveals he becomes great during life’s challenges. Rick Ross then addresses the young students in legal school, asking questions about politics. He states, “I want to know how many votes did it take to vote in the mayor of Fayetteville? “I need to know that ’cause we gon’ become that. We gon’ make that happen, and we gonna have a good time. We gon’ give some people opportunities, we gon’ give some people raises, and of course, we gon’ have to clean some people out.”

Rick Ross then emphasizes that you need to “see the vision” and the “opportunities and financial gain” within the business of the new generation.

The best part about all of this is Rick Ross is proceeding with his second annual car show at his enormous estate in Georgia. Headliners include Rozay himself, along with Gucci Mane.

Ross also took to his 17.9 million followers on Instagram to reveal tickets are available to purchase online, driving home the point of how beautiful the event will be. Allegedly, last year’s car show drew in complaints from his neighbors, who went to the Fayette County Board of Commissioners to complain about the amount of traffic brought into the area due to his car show.

He concludes, “This is when I become great, during the challenges. That’s what I like. That’s why I was always one to initiate certain things because I love the challenges. I don’t have a problem going against the challenges, I pray you ready. Ricky Rozay ready. I’m ready, and is it really a challenge? That’s really the question. [laughs]”