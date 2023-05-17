Shy Glizzy Speaks Out After Allegedly Pulling a Gun on His GF: ‘Stop With the BS Alleations’

Shy Glizzy has released a statement after allegedly pulling a gun on his girlfriend in Hollywood.

“The accusations made against me are completely false,” Glizzy wrote on his Instagram Story. “I would never in my life pull a weapon out of harm a female in any way so stop with the bs allegations! What is wrong with ppl?”

D.C. rapper Shy Glizzy was arrested this past weekend after authorities alleged that he threatened his girlfriend and pulled a gun on her.

Authorities claim that the incident occurred after a verbal altercation with his alleged girlfriend. Law enforcement sources allege that the situation escalated rapidly, pushing the rapper to pull a gun and threaten the woman.

This past Saturday, the altercation between Glizzy, whose real name is Marquis King, and the woman spilled into the streets about 9 am but left the scene soon after. King was arrested by 6 pm Saturday evening after West Hollywood Sheriffs were alerted.

King was charged with making criminal threats, but police say that a weapon was not recovered. King was released on a $50,000 bond.