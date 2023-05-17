SOURCE SPORTS: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Says He Was ‘Shocked’ to See Latest Ja Morant Gun Video

SOURCE SPORTS: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Says He Was ‘Shocked’ to See Latest Ja Morant Gun Video

Appearing in an interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews before the NBA Draft lottery, league commissioner Adam Silver gave his reactions to the Ja Morant news over the weekend.

In case you missed it, Ja Morant has found himself in trouble again. The star guard for the Memphis Grizzlies has been suspended again after flashing yet another gun on Instagram while listening to NBA YoungBoy.

The Memphis Grizzlies have already suspended Morant from team activities, but there are believed to be more issues on the way for the star guard.

Advertisement

During the interview, Silver stated he was “shocked.”

“Honestly, I was shocked when I saw this weekend that video,” Silver said. “Now, we’re in the process of investigating it, and we’ll figure out exactly what happened to the best we can. The video is a bit grainy and all that, but I’m assuming the worst.”

After Morant’s first event, Silver issued an eight-game suspension and conversed with the guard. In Tuesday’s (May. 16) interview, Silver revealed more of his conversation at that time. “Frankly, most of our conversation as about how incredibly serious the first incident was of waving a firearm on social media.”