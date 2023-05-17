The San Antonio Spurs have won the Victor Wembanyama lottery. On Tuesday (May 16), the NBA Draft Lottery was held, with the Spurs winning the top pick in the 2023 Draft and the right to draft the phenom from Paris.

"The number one pick in the 2023 NBA Draft goes to…the San Antonio Spurs." 🙌#NBADraftLottery | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/HWpPi17SaK — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) May 17, 2023

The draft lottery was held at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago. As the Spurs were revealed as the winner of the No. 1 pick, team owner Peter J. Holt audibly screamed during the broadcast.

“It’s going to be unbelievable,” Holt said. “Our future was already bright, now it’s going to be through the moon.”

The last time the Spurs picked No. 1, they drafted Tim Duncan in 1997. Before that, they used No. 1 to draft David Robinson in 1987.

The second overall pick will go to the Charlotte Hornets and third to the Portland Trail Blazers.

“People talk about generational talent, and they only think on-court skill, but it’s bigger than that,” Spurs general manager Brian Wright said to ESPN. “His ability to be a great teammate, his ability to think the game, unique challenges, you see him doing things that you wouldn’t even have guessed someone could do. His approach, his professionalism.”