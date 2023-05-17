A portion of MacArthur Boulevard between Grand Avenue and Van Buren in Oakland, CA will be renamed “Tupac Shakur Way.” Tupac would follow Peter Van Kleef, Huey P. Newton, Dorothy King, and Too Short as renowned individuals to receive commemorative streets in the city.

Tupac’s roots in Oakland are attached to the launch of his career in connection with Digital Underground. In addition, Tupac created his 2Pacalypse Now album while living in the Bay Area.

The Oaklandside notes the “Dear Mama” rapper’s street will appear on the consent agenda, meaning it would be voted on without discussion.

Advertisement

“Tupac Shakur’s legacy will continue through his contributions in art and social outreach, through his family and fans, touching countless lives of children and elders over the years while alive and after his death, taken too young by gun violence,” says Councilmember Carroll Fife.