On a recent episode of Gillie Da King and Wallo267’s Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast, the co-costs interviewed 03 Greedo, who stated that he knew someone who started their grind in the rap game at the ripe old age of 42. Gillie was not apologetic in his belief that after a certain age, you passed your prime in this game.

Gillie said, “F***ing right there’s an age limit to rap. If you ain’t poppin’ by a certain age, let that s**t go.” Gillie even holds himself to this standard, as he stated, “Motherf***ers be like all the time, ‘Yo Gil, your platform crazy, this the perfect time drop something now.’ Shut the f**k up, man. F**k is you talking about? Do I look like a n***a that’s holding onto yesterday, n***a? Or do I look like a n***a that’s elevating? And escalating, n***a. And glowing and growing. What the f**k is wrong with you?”

If the music ain’t poppin by a certain age might be time to try something else 😂 pic.twitter.com/BKTkOgV5Fs — MILLION $ WORTH OF GAME (@mworthofgame) May 13, 2023

The Philly native went on to say, “I’m not no n***a that’s trying to live no throwback Thursday, man. If you ain’t got no traction at all by a certain age and you still doing this s**t… loser.”

