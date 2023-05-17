Ye’s is getting back in his design bag, revealing a new look, which is quite revealing.

Yeezy’s wife, Bianca Censori, highlights new designs, which aren’t too much in the material. Censori wears a black square over her breasts, and it appears Ye’s faith is in the design as a cross covers Censori’s butt crack. Finishing off the look is thigh-high kitten heels.

TMZ notes the designer of the modeled fit is Mowalola Ogunlesi.

Advertisement

Ye is back in his creative bag, recently filing legal documents for the trademark of YEEZY SOCK SHOES. According to Hypebeast, Ye submitted the new design to the United States Patent and Trademark Office on May 4.

The application was filed by Ye’s Mascottee Holdings, Inc., stating the YZY SOCK SHOES will sell “Socks; socks with leather soles.”

Fans saw the YEEZY SOCK SHOES following his YEEZY SEASON 10 show in L.A.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen out in Los Angeles 👀📸 pic.twitter.com/uq9sEImLka — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 14, 2023

Additionally, Adidas and Kanye West are back in business. News of the renewed partnership comes via the YEEZY MAFIA, a source of all things Yeezy, including his sneaker line.

Confirming the news, Reuters states Adidas CEO Bjoern Gulden revealed the renewed partnership to move some of the merchandise and donate a portion of the proceeds to international organizations.

A reported $1.3 billion in Yeezy-branded Adidas products are sitting in storage after the partnership was ended over the rapper’s antisemitic statements. Gulden stated plans for how Adidas will continue with the sale are not in place.

“What we are trying to do now over time is to sell some of this merchandise … burning the goods would not be a solution,” Gulden said.

Donating the sneakers was not an option out of fear the sneakers would reach the secondary market. Adidas stock is up 2% so far on the day. Ye would still receive 15% of the sales.

Speaking on the rapper, Culden stated about Ye, “As difficult as he was, he is perhaps the most creative mind in our industry.”