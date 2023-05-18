NBA 2K23 Season 7 will launch on Friday, May 19, with new content and rewards for MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W*, according to a 2K announcement. A new song from emerging musician Jay Millian makes its unique in-game premiere in Season 7, along with music selected by Grammy-nominated Platinum artist Blxst and his label EVGLE.

With Josh Giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder, who is on the rise, players in NBA 2K23 Season 7 will quiet the clamor and reach their full potential. In a season when few predicted the success the upstart Thunder would have, Giddey nearly guided them to the playoffs. As our featured athlete in Season 7, he hopes to maintain his supremacy. Additional game updates include:

MyCAREER additions include new apparel brands and rewards for players to unlock, including a Level 30 Affiliation Mascot, Level 37 NASA Race Suit, Level 39 Badge Point, and Level 40 NBA Mascot outfit. Players can gear up for the launch of LEGO® 2K Drive with the Level 1 LEGO Drive Bundle reward and various apparel. Look out for special events taking place in The City during the Conference and NBA Finals, to earn 2XP for all games played while wearing NBA apparel, allowing players to surge up the rewards ladder and rep their favorite squad.

features all-new content and rewards with the WNBA regular season kicks off today, including a Kelsey Mitchell Jersey, a Sue Bird Heroine Jersey, a Lisa Leslie Coach Card, T-shirts and more. 2K Beats includes new songs from some of 2K’s favorite artists at the moment, selected especially for 2K Beats. Featured artists include Action Bronson, Jay Park, and Larry June. This season also features a curated soundtrack from leading hip-hop tastemaker Blxst and his label EVGLE, including the new single, “Baby” from West Coast upstart Jay Millian. For 72 hours, “Baby” will be exclusively featured in NBA 2K23 before making its way to Spotify and Apple Music. Listen to the official NBA 2K23 Soundtrack here.

“I’m excited to have EVGLE included on the NBA 2K23 soundtrack simply because it’s a childhood dream,” said EVGLE record label founder Blxst. “I can speak for most of us in saying that we grew up playing this game. So, to be a part of this is mind-blowing and it’s crazy how music bridges the gap. These songs were hand-picked by me and the EVGLE team because this is what we like to listen to get inspired. I like to look at myself as a tastemaker and each artist on this playlist is a different ingredient to the soundtrack of my lifestyle right now.”

For all the details for Season 7 of NBA 2K23, check out the latest Courtside Report.