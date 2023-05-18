Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons continue to give couple goals. Over the weekend, Yo Gotti celebrated his 42nd birthday, and his “Down in the DM” crush turned bae gifted him a new Tesla Model X SUV.

Gotti wrote on Instagram:

“I kept telling Shawty I want a Tesla on some everyday type Sh!t but I heard it takes too long to order, So She Popped Up With One 🎁 I Respect ur Gangsta ❤️🤞🏾”

On Tuesday night, Yo Gotti celebrated his birthday secretly with co-founders of NLess Entertainment Zach Randolph and Marcus “Head” Howell in Islamorada, Florida Keys. As you may recall, Randolph is a former NBA legend who played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trailblazers, New York Knicks, LA Clippers, and Sacramento Kings. The Grizzlies retired Randolph’s number (50) in honor of him.

Celebrities, including Angela Simmons, GloRilla, hip-hop musician Trina, and more, joined family and friends for the star-studded party.

Yo Gotti, NLess Entertainment co-founders Zach Randolph and Marcus “Head” Howell celebrate Gotti’sstar-studded surprise birthday party in Islamorada in the Florida Keys.