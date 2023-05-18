Cardi B is helping Beats usher in a new era for their popular studio buds line. In a new spot, using her banger “Up,” Cardi shows the capabilities of the upgraded product line, Studio Buds+. In the spot, Cardi shows off how a clearer call function allows for easier communication, a powerful sound exemplified by her music, and noise-canceling to box out all the hater and extra noise around you.

Beats Studio Buds +, an amazing upgrade to the Studio Buds series that offers balanced sound and improved capabilities for iOS and Android users, has just been announced by Beats. Studio Buds Plus, which is now available in a stunning transparent design, significantly improves Active Noise.

ANC, Transparency, call quality, and battery life all work together to provide a superb true wireless experience. For $169.99 (US), Beats Studio Buds Plus are now available for purchase in three gorgeous colors: Black / Gold, Ivory, and Transparent.

“As our fastest-selling product ever since its launch, Beats Studio Buds are beloved earphones for so many people around the world and we’re thrilled to be taking them to the next level,” said Oliver Schusser, Vice President of Beats and Apple Music. “With beautiful new colors to choose from and vast improvements to Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency, call performance and battery life, Beats Studio Buds + deliver an unmatched combination of fashion and function for both iOS and Android consumers.”

For a more comfortable all-day fit, three innovative acoustic vents enhance audio precision and gently release pressure. Additionally, Studio Buds + provide a secure fit for your earbuds while also forming a comfortable acoustic seal for the greatest listening experience with four ear tip options (XS, S, M, & L) to fit a wider range of ears.

Beats’ unique acoustic platform has an elegant, portable design and delivers strong, balanced sound. Each bud has a unique two-layer transducer that flexes to produce better bass and extremely low distortion. So wherever you go, Studio Buds + produce rich, immersive sound whether you’re taking calls or listening to music.



Users of Apple Music may experience genuine multidimensional sound and clarity by using Studio Buds Plus, which automatically plays spatial audio for available tracks mixed in Dolby Atmos.3 It feels like there are 64 speakers playing at once.

Beats Studio Buds + is available to order starting today for $169.99 (US) from apple.com in the US, Canada and China, with shipping beginning tomorrow