Museum of Graffiti, the world’s first Museum dedicated to the preservation and exhibition of graffiti art, is announcing today the opening of the first exclusively African American graffiti exhibition. Opening on June 2nd, 2023, the exhibition entitled “All Black Everything,” celebrates the contribution and art of multi-generational graffiti artists from the African diaspora. To celebrate the opening, the Museum will host a panel discussion with artists featured in the exhibit including graffiti pioneer Richard “Bama” Admiral. The discussion will be the first of many “Fighting Spirit Stories” told throughout the summer as part of Modelo’s Summer Culture Series at Museum of Graffiti.

Guests can expect to see the work of famed African American artists Bama, Blade, Daze, Delta2, Dondi White, Esteme, Ewok, Kool Koor, Noc167, Quik (Lin Felton), Skeme, Sneke, VFR, and Wane One alongside vintage sketchbooks and ephemera showcasing the early artistry of the influential and elusive Web One. Original graffiti paintings on canvas and works on paper from the past 40 years will also be available for purchase within the exhibit.

“In the 1970s, the Bronx was burning due to economic turmoil and crime. It is no wonder that the imaginations of the African American artists living in these neighborhoods propelled them beyond their surroundings into a world of fantasy and hope. This is what you will see in the paintings by Kool Koor, BAMA, and Delta2,” said Allison Freidin, co-Founder, Museum of Graffiti.

Advertisement

Modelo’s Summer Culture Series will include special museum programming and classes on the first Friday of each month, beginning June 2nd, and will touch on all generations of black and brown graffiti artists. Opening night admission will be limited to guests 21+ for the first look at the exhibit with complimentary beverages courtesy of Modelo.

“Many people around the world are celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop by placing an exclusive emphasis on the music. However, hip hop is a movement with great cultural contributors across many creative disciplines, including graffiti. From Bama in the North Bronx who participated in the first graffiti exhibition in 1973 to Harlem’s cultural icon Skeme to Wane One who for the past 30 years has been traveling around the world teaching his unique lettering style to disciples around the globe. There is no better time to celebrate their genius than now,” said Alan Ket, curator and co-Founder of the Museum of Graffiti.

Ongoing support for the museum’s Hip Hop programming is provided by IMLS.