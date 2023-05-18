Jack Harlow has already amassed a flourishing career as a rapper. Now he has his sites set on taking over the acting world. With his rendition of White Men Can’t Jump ready to be viewed by fans, Harlow is looking to sink deeper into the acting world.

Speaking during a Q&A session for the film, PEOPLE notes Harlow confirmed his journey into acting is serious.

“Through this film, I was able to gain my confidence as an actor, and to me, this shit is not a side quest,” Harlow said. “This isn’t a side mission that I’m tacking on just to keep the entertainer thing going and make some extra money.”

He added, “I really got the bug and fell in love with this, and I’m developing a deep passion for the craft of this the same way I had in music.”

First released back in 1992, White Men Can’t Jump starred Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson as streetball hustlers, joining forces as a black and white man taking over the basketball courts in hopes of taking home a bag. Written by Ron Shelton, the comedy did outstanding numbers at the box office, standing to this day as one of the top go-to basketball movies within pop culture.

Harlow plays the role of Jeremy, a former star of the game whose injuries stalled his career. His co-star Sinqua Walls plays Kamal, who also had the potential to make it to the big leagues, but his temperament kept him stagnant. Other notable names include Teyana Taylor who plays Sinqua’s wife, Vince Staples, who plays Sinqua’s teammate and friend, and a cameo from Blake Griffin, who also executive produced the film.

At the LA premiere, Lil Nas X briefly walked the red carpet in a Jack Harlow tee-shirt, before running off. This mimics Harlow’s support of Lil Nas X, who previously rocked a shirt with Nas on it for last year’s BET Awards. The support was real, as this served as Jack Harlow’s first big-screen debut as an actor.

Shirley Ju contributed to this report.