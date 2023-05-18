This special release includes two new tracks “Glo’d Up” and “No Good.” RIAA confirms that every non-intro or skit song on the original version of Goodbye & Good Riddance, which includes tracks like “Lucid Dreams,” “All Girls Are The Same,” and “Lean Wit Me” are now eligible or certified RIAA Platinum or higher.

To celebrate the 5-year anniversary release, The 999 Club, in partnership with NTWRK, is thrilled to announce a special pop-up in honor of the 5-year anniversary of Juice WRLD’s iconic album “Goodbye & Good Riddance.” This immersive experience will captivate fans with exclusive merchandise, exciting collaborations, new music releases, and never-before-seen footage of the late rapper. The pop-up event will take place from May 19th through May 21st, between 11am and 7pm, at 433 N Fairfax Ave in Los Angeles, CA 90036. “We are incredibly excited to commemorate the 5-year anniversary of Juice WRLD’s monumental album, ‘Goodbye & Good Riddance,’ through this immersive pop-up experience,” says Peter Jideonwo, Juice WRLD’s manager. “This event will bring fans closer to Juice WRLD’s artistry, allowing them to celebrate his legacy while listening to new music, exploring exclusive collaborations, and immersing themselves in his captivating world.”

In April of 2020, Juice’s mother Carmela Wallace announced the establishment of the Live Free 999 Fund, which receives additional support via Grade A and Interscope Records in addition to individual donations. The Live Free 999 Fund honors the legacy of her son by supporting young people in their battles and to do so with love, joy, and emotional honesty. For more information on the Live Free 999 Fund see [ HERE ].

