The Real Housewives franchise cast members are no strangers to drama- especially RHOA cast member Kim Zolciak-Biermann, whose current divorce situation with her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, is playing out in the media in real time. In addition to requesting a significant divorce settlement, she now also wants the former NFL player to submit to a hair follicle drug test as part of the divorce proceedings.

Court documents show that the middle age reality star has petitioned the Superior Court of Fulton County to determine if Biermann, 37, is currently using drugs or has in recent history.

The case would require that Biermann “submit to a five-panel hair follicle drug screen” and he would not be allowed to “cut or remove any of his hair until such time as the screen is complete.”

The request comes following Biermann’s filing for “sole physical and legal custody” of the couple’s minor children, who range in age from nine to 11 years old. (Zolciak-Biermann has two older children from a prior illicit relationship.)

Zolciak-Biermann, meanwhile, has requested primary physical custody of the couple’s four children, joint legal custody, and significant spousal support from Biermann as well as the restoration of her maiden name.

Zolciak-Biermann stated that she requested the hair follicle drug test because she “has serious concerns for the safety and well-being of the minor children,” according to court documents.

Despite the fact that Zolciack-Biermann is requesting the drug screening, the court filing states that she expects her soon-to-be-ex husband to cover the drug screening costs.