Another day, another update on Shy Glizzy’s alleged threatening of his ex-girlfriend. Glizzy used to date model Amaya Colon who is requesting a restraining order against the rapper.

According to TMZ, legal docs highlight Glizzy threatening Colon’s life and her mother’s life. In April, he sent a text that read, “Ima f*** ya life up.” The threats stem from her breaking up with the rapper in April.

Colon states Glizzy has anger issues and began dating in December. She also states Glizzy was following her around the city, banged on her window at a red light with a gun. She attempted to flee but Glizzy tried to run her off the road and caused damage to her car.

This past Saturday, the altercation between Glizzy, whose real name is Marquis King, and the woman spilled into the streets about 9 am but left the scene soon after. King was arrested by 6 pm Saturday evening after West Hollywood Sheriffs were alerted. Glizzy was arrested.

Authorities claim that the incident occurred after a verbal altercation with his alleged girlfriend. Law enforcement sources allege that the situation escalated rapidly, pushing the rapper to pull a gun and threaten the woman.

Glizzy was charged with making criminal threats, but police say that a weapon was not recovered. King was released on a $50,000 bond.

Shy Glizzy released a statement after allegedly pulling a gun on his girlfriend in Hollywood.

“The accusations made against me are completely false,” Glizzy wrote on his Instagram Story. “I would never in my life pull a weapon out of harm a female in any way so stop with the bs allegations! What is wrong with ppl?”