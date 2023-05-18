Several reports have confirmed that former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette was indicted last week by a grand jury in Vegas on assault with a deadly weapon and other illegal firearm violations.

According to reports, Arnette allegedly brandished a weapon at a valet at Park MGM when he produce a ticket to retrieve his vehicle. One attendant told authorities at the time that they thought Arnette “was going to shoot him and his manager” after hearing the “sound of a gun cocking.”

“I guess he didn’t know where his valet ticket was, he couldn’t find it,” a Metro police officer told the grand jury. “They didn’t want to give him his valet ticket and he got upset and produced a firearm and took the keys.”

Advertisement

Arnette was drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft in the first round by the Raiders. The 26-year-old signed a reserve/futures contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, but was released from his contract a little more than a week later after catching these charges.

Arnette’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 24.