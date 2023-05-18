Less than a week following his NBA suspension for his second gun-flashing incident on video, Ja Morant’s Hunger Ja 1 sneakers have been taken off the Nike or Finish Line apps as of today(May 18). The sneakers have been out for less than a month, but are now no longer available for sale on those apps.

Morant’s t-shirts are still available and the Ja 1 “Hunger colorway is still listed as “upcoming” on the Nike website.

Morant was suspended by the Memphis Grizzlies indefinitely this past week for flashing a gun on Instagram Live for the second time in two months. He was suspended for eight games for flashing a gun in the same manner on IG at a strip club in Colorado.

