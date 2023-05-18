Jimmy G Buckets and the G stands for “Gets.” Ever confident in the ability of the Miami HEAT and himself, Jimmy Butler led the South Beach bunch to a game-one victory over the Boston Celtics.

All around game from Jimmy to start the series. 35 points AND 6 steals ☕️ pic.twitter.com/LEuhvqoPNk — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 18, 2023

In Game 1, Butler filled up the stat sheet, dropping 35 points, seven assists, six steals and five rebounds. The HEAT stole home court behind a 123-116 win.

Headed into the game, many people leaned Celtics in the series and that still does not bother the superstar swingman.

“The best part about it is we still don’t care what none of y’all think, honestly speaking,” Butler said in postgame. “We don’t care if you pick us to win. We never have. We never will. We know the group of guys we have in this locker room.

“We know that Coach puts so much confidence and belief in each and every one of us. Coach Pat as well.”

We believe in ourselves even if no one else does. And that's all that matters. pic.twitter.com/U95M53thkT — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 18, 2023

If the HEAT get three more wins, they will just be the second team in NBA history to be the 8-seed and make it to the NBA Finals. Previously, the 1999 New York Knicks made it in the lockout-shortened season.

You can see highlights from the game below. Game 2 is this Friday.