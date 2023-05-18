On Tuesday night, Yo Gotti celebrated his birthday secretly with co-founders of NLess Entertainment Zach Randolph and Marcus “Head” Howell in Islamorada, Florida Keys. As you may recall, Randolph is a former NBA legend who played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trailblazers, New York Knicks, LA Clippers, and Sacramento Kings. The Grizzlies retired Randolph’s number (50) in honor of him.
Celebrities, including Angela Simmons, GloRilla, hip-hop musician Trina, and more, joined family and friends for the star-studded party.