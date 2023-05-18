Ja Morant can’t even look to Stephen Jackson for support. On a recent episode of the Paper Route show from I Am Athlete, Stack said, “Can’t nobody defend him.”

“I’ve been a guy who was thrown a lot of money at a young age and made a mistake,” Jackson said. “I’m totally different from the person I was. It’s not what you do, it’s what you do after. And, what you do after is not do the same thing again, like what he just did.”

He added, “This was a moron move. His parents should be embarrassed. His friends around him, like we said from the last incident, ain’t really his friends. It’s just a fucked up situation. You gotta really put everything in his lap and let him deal with it.”

Ja Morant issued a statement after being suspended by the Memphis Grizzlies for flashing another gun on Instagram Live.

“I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me,” Morant said in a statement to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. “This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.”

Appearing in an interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews before the NBA Draft lottery, league commissioner Adam Silver gave his reactions to the Ja Morant news over the weekend.

The Memphis Grizzlies have already suspended Morant from team activities, but there are believed to be more issues on the way for the star guard.

During the interview, Silver stated he was “shocked.”

“Honestly, I was shocked when I saw this weekend that video,” Silver said. “Now, we’re in the process of investigating it, and we’ll figure out exactly what happened to the best we can. The video is a bit grainy and all that, but I’m assuming the worst.”

After Morant’s first event, Silver issued an eight-game suspension and conversed with the guard. In Tuesday’s (May. 16) interview, Silver revealed more of his conversation at that time. “Frankly, most of our conversation as about how incredibly serious the first incident was of waving a firearm on social media.”