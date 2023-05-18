If there’s one thing you can count on from Yung Miami, it’s the fact that she will be turning up any chance you see her. A true City Girl, the “Act Up” rapper is now giving fans game on how to “act bad” this summer, encouraging audiences worldwide to live their best life — regardless of what people think.

Of course, this doesn’t mean getting plastered and painting the town red. Yung Miami keeps it cute and classy, so she’s sharing her best tips in the form of her “Act Bad Starter Kit.”

Sharing to her seven million followers on Instagram, Yung Miami unveiled the 4 essentials:

Advertisement

1) a good meal / sneak before the turn up. You can’t act bad on a empty stomach. 2) Make sure you got your bottles / shots with some water to wash it down with or in between shots. 3) Bitch get with the gang and make sure to get a driver / Lyft so you can act the baddest. 4) GO OUTSIDE AND LIVE YOUR BEST MF LIFE!!!!”

Her next Story post tells fans it’s a “Caresha Please” type summer, empowering females and males to stay “n*gga free, DND, and matching energy.” She added with some humor: “with a blonde wig,” with a crying emoji. Her next post was a selfie of herself, rocking a blonde hairdo.

Most recently, Yung Miami clapped back at Love & Hip Hop star Raqi Thunda, after she commented on Miami’s relationship with Diddy. As always, Miami will speak her mind loud and clear, this time responding: “I want a bitch to stop speaking on me fa me!!!”

Yung Miami went on record stating she’s no longer dating Diddy back in April.