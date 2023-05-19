Boosie Thinks Tory Lanez Should Have Worked Out a Plea Deal: ‘Try To Get Five Years’

Tory Lanez will not receive a new trial in his case involving the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Assessing the situation with VLAD TV, Boosie thinks the incarcerated rapper should have taken a plea deal.

“Them lawyers he got, he could have been doing time in a facility with damn near nobody around him,” Boosie said, arguing for a deal. “I woulda tried to get five years.”

Boosie is facing his own set of legal issues. During a recent trip to San Diego, Boosie Badazz was arrested on allegations including guns.

According to the San Diego County Jail, Boosie was accused of four crimes: being a felon in possession of a firearm, concealing a weapon while operating a motor vehicle, having ammunition on one’s person while forbidden, and being an unlisted owner of a registered firearm.

Following the arrest, Boosie appeared at a Phantom Lounge and Nightclub, where he encouraged the crowd to express their discontent towards the San Diego Police by shouting, “F**k San Diego Police!” The audience enthusiastically joined in. Boosie then further expressed his sentiments by stating, “B***hes. Suck my d**k, you b***hes.”

On Monday (May 15), Boosie pleaded not guilty to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Boosie was arrested during a traffic stop on May 6 on Market Street in the Chollas View neighborhood. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, two guns were inside the vehicle with Boosie.

Boosie is free on $50,000 bail. If he is convicted, he faces up to three years in state prison.