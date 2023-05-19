Fan Says He Slid in Ice Spice’s DMs Only to Get Dissed For His Appearance

Note to all Ice Spice suitors. If you don’t have long hair and Nike tech fleece, you don’t have a shot at her love.

A fan shares a video where his friend shot his shot at the “Princess Diana” rapper. She allegedly responded, with a swift bit of shade: “Small ass dreads and no Nike tech”

Ice Spice DM’s a fan back and roasts him 😂 pic.twitter.com/WJAdJftaWI — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 18, 2023

Now back to the music, Ice Spice’s “Princess Diana” remix is making a big impact on the charts. The single featuring Nicki Minaj made a top-five debut, slotting at No.4. A bit further down the charts, Ice Spice appears again with PinkPantheress on “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2.”

“So proud of ‘Princess Diana’ with Nicki, like my dream collab really came true,” Ice Spice wrote on Twitter. “I can die happy now.”

Nicki Minaj would also salute her collaborator:

thxxxx queeen 🥰💕💕💕 we eatin good tn ! https://t.co/UMptRgJBcP — Ice Spice ☆ (@icespicee_) April 24, 2023