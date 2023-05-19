Note to all Ice Spice suitors. If you don’t have long hair and Nike tech fleece, you don’t have a shot at her love.
A fan shares a video where his friend shot his shot at the “Princess Diana” rapper. She allegedly responded, with a swift bit of shade: “Small ass dreads and no Nike tech”
Now back to the music, Ice Spice’s “Princess Diana” remix is making a big impact on the charts. The single featuring Nicki Minaj made a top-five debut, slotting at No.4. A bit further down the charts, Ice Spice appears again with PinkPantheress on “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2.”
“So proud of ‘Princess Diana’ with Nicki, like my dream collab really came true,” Ice Spice wrote on Twitter. “I can die happy now.”
Nicki Minaj would also salute her collaborator:
YALL!!!!!
2 songs in the TOP 10 is crazy!!!!!!!
Congratulations!!!
Princesssssssss
@icespicee_
#PrincessDiana #HeavyOnIt
#Barbz
#Munchkins
Stay tuned 🤫
Love you guys sm 🎀🫶🏽😘