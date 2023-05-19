First Adidas and YEEZY Restock Under New Agreement Set for June 1

First Adidas and YEEZY Restock Under New Agreement Set for June 1

The Adidas restock is officially confirmed. Following reports of a renewed partnership and UK page loading, Adidas India released a promotional image for the YEEZY line for a June 1 release.

The YEEZY brand is set to release the Yeezy 350 “Pirate Black”, Zebra 350s, Utility Black 500s, the Yeezy Foam Runner, and Yeezy Slides. According to Sneaker News, new Yeezy Styles never seen before will be introduced to the public.

A massive adidas Yeezy restock is planned for June ☠️

– Pirate Black 350s

– Zebra 350 v2s

– 700, 700v2, Foam Runners, and more…

Full details: https://t.co/42udfpYINA



Which pair are you looking forward to the most? pic.twitter.com/ZTwlkTuE0y — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) May 18, 2023

Hypebeast, highlighted the sign of initial restocks of Yeezy products on the adidas UK website.

The report states the product pages for the YEEZY 350 BOOST V2 “Zebra” and the YEEZY 500 “Utility Black” will be of the launch. Both models can be spotted on the site by searching “Yeezy Trainers.” Currently, there is no specific date set for the launch.

News of the renewed partnership comes via the YEEZY MAFIA, a source of all things Yeezy, including his sneaker line.

Confirming the news, Reuters states Adidas CEO Bjoern Gulden revealed the renewed partnership to move some of the merchandise and donate a portion of the proceeds to international organizations.

A reported $1.3 billion in Yeezy-branded Adidas products are sitting in storage after the partnership was ended over the rapper’s antisemitic statements. Gulden stated plans for how Adidas will continue with the sale are not in place.

“What we are trying to do now over time is to sell some of this merchandise … burning the goods would not be a solution,” Gulden said.

Donating the sneakers was not an option out of fear the sneakers would reach the secondary market. Adidas stock is up 2% so far on the day. Ye would still receive 15% of the sales.

Speaking on the rapper, Culden stated about Ye, “As difficult as he was, he is perhaps the most creative mind in our industry.”