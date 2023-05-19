H.E.R. is back, releasing her new single, “The Journey.” You may have heard the single as it has been featured throughout the ESPN coverage of the NBA Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel.

ESPN has incorporated “The Journey” into a number of in-game production components, including segments with H.E.R. Through the song lyrics, the vignettes, and other production aspects depict the various routes taken by each of the 16 teams in the NBA Playoffs.

The heartfelt and exquisite ballad is H.E.R.’s first solo record to be released since the Grammy Award-winning album Back Of My Mind in 2021. As H.E.R. moves into the next phase of her career, including the release of new music and her most recent work in cinema and television, Diane Warren’s song “The Journey” also reflects H.E.R.

