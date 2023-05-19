J. Cole has delivered his second feature verse in back-to-back weeks. Coming off his stellar performance on Lil Durk’s “All My Life,” J. Cole delivered Summer Walker an “audio hug” on her CLEAR 2: Soft Life EP.

The song is officially titled “To Summer, From Cole,” and through his verse, he shares his admiration for Walker and all her work as a mother, his own parenting, and more. One piece of the verse that stands out to fans is he once again mentions his The Fall Off album.

“I find it amazing, the way that you juggle your kids, the biz, the fame, the bitches that’s hatin’

They sit around waiting for you to fall off like the album I’m making” – J. Cole

In February, J. Cole‘s manager, Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad, teased the project on Twitter.

Ib tweeted the album’s title in response to a tweet asking about which J. Cole album fans would love to hear performed front to back. The tweet prompted fans to believe the album is coming.

You can get more of Summer Walker’s EP here.