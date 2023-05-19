Jorja Smith is getting ready to let you back into her world, announcing her highly anticipated second album, falling or flying, for Sept. 29. The album announcement follows the two recently released singles “Try Me” and “Little Things.”

Jorja has also unveiled the album’s moving cover art, a gorgeous portrait of herself that was taken on film by renowned British photographer Liz Johnson Artur. Jorja has also revealed a string of live performances in the UK during the month of September to celebrate the album’s release.

falling or flying is described as an album that highlights the music and emotional state Jorja Smith is currently in. Heading into her 26th year of life. “And despite it all,” she says, “it’s definitely a journey I’ve just started. That’s what’s crazy. It’s only just begun.”

Jorja Smith describes the falling or flying album as one that moves as quickly as Jorja’s mind does, with deep, thumping drums, frantic basslines, catchy hooks, and distinctive beats. “I don’t slow down enough” Smith said. “This album is like my brain. There’s always so much going on but each song is definitely a standstill moment.”

The dates for Jorja Smith’s falling or flying album launch live shows are available below and tickets go on sale on May 19.

Thursday 28th September – Pryzm, Kingston (with Banquet)

Saturday 30th September – Level, Nottingham (with Rough Trade)

Wednesday 4th October – Outernet, London (with Rough Trade)

Monday 9th October – SWX, Bristol (with Rough Trade)