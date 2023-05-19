Ludacris is one of the latest stars to be immortalized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Luda’s star is located at 6426 Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles and became the 2,756th star.

On hand to join the rapper and actor were Fast & Furious co-stars, Vin Diesel and Tyrese, along with LL COOL J, Queen Latifah, Larenz Tate, Letoya Luckett, Chaka Zulu, and his family and friends.

“When the best days of my life are considered, make sure you put this one in the rankings,” Ludacris wrote on Instagram.

During the ceremony, Luda said, “This means that I’ve made my mark, my own personal history being documented. To be amongst these names is just amazing to me. I’m just so thankful. So, getting a star is a statement, but be clear about this statement, the even bigger statement to me is that we are all interconnected.”

You can see the full ceremony and more pictures below.