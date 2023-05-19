Rapper Rich the Kid was recently sued by his mistress after failing to pay her the promised hush money for getting her pregnant. Trending for more than his music these days, Rich has found himself in the hot seat once again. Surprisingly the man who once corrected a fan about his lady’s looks is now on blast for infidelity, In 2018, a fan tweeted that Tori Brixx was the finest woman walking on the planet other than RiRi, Rich saw the need to correct him, responding that his girlfriend was way hotter than the Bajan princess. “Nah Tori way finer than Rihanna 😍😒”

According to Radar Online, in the lawsuit, Jane Doe said Rich the Kid had a concert in Boston on January 28, 2023. She said he held a private event at a nearby hotel.

Doe attended the event. She said while “at the hotel in Boston” she “engaged in unprotected sexual relations at the request” of Rich the Kid.

She said, “Also on January 28-29, Rich the Kid assaulted Doe, aggressively and without permission, touched Doe and attempted to prevent Doe from leaving the Boston, MA hotel.”

The suit accused Rich the Kid of having “violently grabbed Doe and removed her coat to prevent her from leaving the hotel.” She said the rapper committed battery against her.

Doe said she eventually left over his objection. However, he allegedly followed her out of the hotel and jumped into her Uber.

She allowed him to remain in the Uber which took them to her place. Doe attached a screenshot of Rich the Kid outside her home on the Ring camera.

Doe said she had sexual relations with Rich the Kid at her home. Doe said they had unprotected sexual relations. “As a result of the sexual contact, Doe became pregnant” in January 2023, the suit claimed.

Doe said she contemplated having her child but after communications with Rich the Kid, they agreed to terminate the pregnancy. He allegedly agreed to pay $35k to keep her quiet about the pregnancy.

This week Rich issued a heartfelt apology to his fiancée, model Tori Brixx to his 9.2 million followers:

I’d like to make a public apology to my best friend, my lover and fiancée, for any disrespect, disloyalty or allegations of anything, “I’m a grown man I’ve done wrong and I’m owning up and asking for forgiveness from a beautiful strong woman that has taken care of not only me but our family for years…I’m not like these other…I know I’ve been wrong and will fix it love you @toribrixx I am so sorry.

