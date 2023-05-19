Rich the Kid Sends Apology to His Fiancée Tori Brixx on Instagram: ‘I Know I’ve Been Wrong and Will Fix It Love You’

Rich the Kid Sends Apology to His Fiancée Tori Brixx on Instagram: ‘I Know I’ve Been Wrong and Will Fix It Love You’

Rich the Kid is trying to ensure he doesn’t lose his fiancée Tori Brixx. In case you haven’t been keeping up, Rich recently was accused of getting another woman pregnant and asking her to hide it.

In a new update, Rich hit Instagram to release and apology for the entire ordeal.