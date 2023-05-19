Rich the Kid is trying to ensure he doesn’t lose his fiancée Tori Brixx. In case you haven’t been keeping up, Rich recently was accused of getting another woman pregnant and asking her to hide it.
In a new update, Rich hit Instagram to release and apology for the entire ordeal.
“I’d like to make a public apology to my best friend, my lover and fiancée, for any disrespect, disloyalty or allegations of anything. I’m a grown man I’ve done wrong and I’m owning up and asking for forgiveness from a beautiful strong woman that has taken care of not only me but our family for years… I’m not like these other… I know I’ve been wrong and will fix it love you @toribrixx I am so sorry.”