Rihanna Drops ‘Rub on Ya Titties’ Collection of Photos From First Pregnancy

Rihanna Drops ‘Rub on Ya Titties’ Collection of Photos From First Pregnancy

Rihanna is taking a stroll down memory lane, dropping a collection of images from her first pregnancy, which she calls “Rub on ya titties.”

in honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made! Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he was bout to make me #maternityshoot2022 #tobecontinued

This post is the first time Rihanna has publicly acknowledged her son’s name. A previous report from The Daily Mail, revealed the name RZA, adopted from one of the members of the legendary Wu-Tang Clan.

The publication references the baby’s birth certificate, noting he was born at 10:58 a.m. at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and named RZA Athelston Mayers.

Advertisement

Rihanna may have been dropping a hint to us all along. Previously, she was seen carrying her son while wearing a Wu-Tang hockey jersey.

Rihanna Gushes Over Mom Life: ‘Motherhood is the Bomb!’

Last month, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby boy won the Easter Internet. While celebrities roll out their celebration photos, Rihanna’s son quite literally cleaned up Instagram.

The images show the baby boy frolicking with real-life bunnies with jewels on his neck and holding a “How to Catch the Easter Bunny” book.

For her family, Rihanna just copped a new crib. The head of the Fenty empire reportedly just dropped $21 million on a penthouse in Century City, CA.

According to Dirt.com, Rih’s new digs is four bedrooms and six and a half baths across 9,290 square feet. The penthouse crib takes up the entire 40th floor of its building.

The home was originally placed on the market by Nick Molnar for $28 million, before closing at $21 million on March 31.

The home’s elevator opens into an entry gallery. The home has floor-to-ceiling windows with skyline views, marble countertops, and premium appliances. Also included are a movie theater, dual bespoke closets, a private lounge, and more.

Rihanna’s neighbors include Denzel Washington and Terry and Heather Dubrow. You can learn more about her new crib here.