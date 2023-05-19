Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, the home of the San Francisco 49ers, will serve as the host site of Super Bowl 60.

According to ESPN, the location will be awarded at the spring owners meeting in Minneapolis next week. The decision would officially lock in a location for Super Bowl 60.

“If the Bay Area has the opportunity, we would be honored to host Super Bowl LX,” 49ers president Al Guido said in a statement.

This would bring the Super Bowl back to Levi’s Stadium for the first time since Super Bowl 50. It would also be the third time the Super Bowl would be played in the Bay Area, as Super Bowl XIX was played at Stanford Stadium in 1985.