Bronny James is a college-bound student-athlete. Last week, Bronny decided to join the University of South California Trojans. This week, Bronny hosted signing day at Sierra Canyon.

LeBron James shared the moment on his Instagram page, stating he shed a tear about the achievement. Bronny was joined by his mother Savannah and his younger brother Bryce at the signing.

“Pops shed a gangsta 🥺😢 seeing this,” LeBron wrote on Instagram. “So AMAZING!! #ProudDad #BronnyGoingToCollege😱 #JamesGang👑 #FightOn✌🏾.”

