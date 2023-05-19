The Philadelphia 76ers once again came up way short in their NBA Playoffs run, leaving the franchise firing their coach and with roster concerns. One of the questions is what will happen with James Harden, especially now that he has declined his $35.6 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent.

Bleacher Report‘s Chris Haynes reveals Harden turned down the sack of millions because he wants to bring another long-term deal. Harden hopes to land a four-year contract, utilizing his season performance of 21 points, 10.7 assists, and 6.1 rebounds as leverage.

Since the middle of the season, rumors have surrounded Harden about a Houston reunion, which would pair the star guard with a cast of very young talent. Houston also holds the No. 4 pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

